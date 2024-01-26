Suspended 1-Yr. Sentence Sought for Cho Min over False Documents

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a suspended one-year prison term for Cho Min, the daughter of former justice minister Cho Kuk, over alleged illegalities in medical school admissions.During a hearing at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday, the prosecution requested a one-year sentence, suspended for three years, against the younger Cho on charges of document falsification, obstruction of business, and obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means.The 32-year-old is accused of submitting falsified documents, including an admissions application and an award certificate, to Pusan National University's medical school in June 2014 with her mother, Chung Kyung-shim.She is also suspected of submitting similar fabricated documents to Seoul National University's medical school in June 2013.While acknowledging the charges, Cho claims that her indictment must be dismissed, accusing the prosecution of abusing their right to indict by delaying the process with wrongful intent.