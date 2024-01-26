Menu Content

Police Chief Orders Team to Probe Attack on PPP Lawmaker

Written: 2024-01-26 13:37:37Updated: 2024-01-26 13:52:54

Photo : YONHAP News

National Police Agency(NPA) Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun ordered the formation of a team at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency to promptly investigate the attack against ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Bae Hyun-jin on Thursday.

The 27-member unit will examine the details of the attack, the criminal motive, and the potential existence of a mastermind while actively responding to the dissemination of fake news.

The NPA, currently offering security for heads of the PPP and the main opposition Democratic Party, will seek to include new party founder Lee Jun-seok and Lee Nak-yon, head of talent recruitment for a soon-to-launch party ahead of April's general elections.

Thirty-six police squads will be designated nationwide to focus on official public events, while police protection teams comprising investigators from the jurisdictions of each event will be dispatched for proximate security.

The police will establish a hotline with parties to dispatch necessary security personnel during campaigning.
