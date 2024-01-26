Poll: Pres. Yoon's Approval Rating Slips for 2nd Consecutive Week

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval rating dropped for the second consecutive week.According to Gallup Korea's survey of one-thousand-one adults nationwide between Tuesday and Thursday, 31 percent of respondents positively assessed the president's handling of state affairs, down one percentage point from a week earlier.The approval rating fell for the second week after slipping from 33 percent during the second week of January.63 percent of the respondents negatively assessed the president, up five percentage points from the previous week.The pollster said the percentage of respondents who cited the controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's acceptance of a luxury bag as a gift and alleged stock manipulation as the reason for their disapproval jumped seven percentage points on-week to nine percent.Other contributing factors included the economy, livelihoods and inflation, cited by 16 percent, and a lack of communication at eleven percent.The survey had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.