Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced on Friday that it has formed a pan-government council on the reformation of the adoption system.The council was formed to prepare for the implementation of the revised Special Act on Domestic Adoption as well as an international adoption law to be enacted next year that both contain provisions placing more responsibility in adoptions with the central and local governments.The consultative body is headed by the director of the Office for Population Policy at the Ministry of Health and Welfare and includes relevant ministries such as the National Court Administration, the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Aside from federal agencies, local governments, related organizations, experts and adoptee and adoptive family organizations round out the panel.With the first meeting taking place earlier in the day, the group plans to release a detailed plan on reforms.