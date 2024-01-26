S. Korea and US' Cyber Commands Hold Their 1st Combined Exercises

Photo : YONHAP News

The cyber commands of South Korea and the U.S. were found to have conducted their first combined exercises.According to the defense ministry, the two commands carried out the Cyber Alliance exercise from Monday of last week to Friday at the training ground of the South Korean cyber command.The joint drill was the first of its kind to be held in line with an agreement reached at the 54th Security Consultative Meeting in November 2022. The exercise was conducted to strengthen the cyber command cooperation system on jointly responding to cyber threats.The ministry said that the personnel of both cyber commands yielded fruitful results with the latest drill, including swiftly sharing information on threats and mastering procedures on responding to cyber threats.Major General Lee Dong-kil of South Korea’s Cyber Command, who served as a commanding officer for South Korea in the latest exercise, said through the first ever cyber command drill held between Seoul and Washington, the two commands were able to enhance operational capability.