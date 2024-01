Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has reiterated that it will review from square one the nation’s system on managing charges.During a meeting of vice ministers of 16 related government agencies on Friday, Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Sung Tae-yoon urged participants to actively find ways to scrap or reduce charges that weigh heavily on the people and businesses or lack validity in line with changes in economic or social conditions.Sung called on the agencies to work closely together to swiftly devise related measures that the people can actually recognize.Last Tuesday while chairing a Cabinet meeting, President Yoon Suk Yeol had stressed the need to actively scrap charges that excessively undermine the will for a free economy in order to achieve a dynamic and sustainable free market economy.He made the call as he said charges that are misused in the form of quasi-taxes are prevalent in society.