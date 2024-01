Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean National Police Agency has named its deputy commissioner general Jo Ji-ho as the new commissioner of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.The agency’s decision, revealed on Friday, comes as a follow-up measure to Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Kim Kwang-ho being indicted last Friday on charges of professional negligence in connection with the Itaewon crowd crush incident in 2022.Kim is set to be removed from his post on Saturday.Also on Friday, the police agency named Korean National Police University President Kim Su-hwan as Jo’s successor.