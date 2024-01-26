Trump Loses Another Civil Suit, Ordered to Pay Millions in Damages for Defamation

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was ordered to pay millions of dollars more in damages for defaming a woman when a previous civil trial ruled Trump had sexually assaulted her 28 years ago.According to the New York Times on Friday, a jury at Manhattan Federal Court ordered Trump to pay 83-point-three million dollars to the plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll.The sum included eight-point-three million dollars in actual damages and 65 million dollars in punitive damages.The jury said that Trump had caused substantial harm to Carroll by calling her accusations against him a lie.The trial, which began earlier this month, was a civil suit brought by Carroll in response to the former president's intemperate comments.Carroll has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her during a chance encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1996.The tycoon-turned-politician blasted the ruling on his Truth Social social media platform, calling the decision absurd and accusing the Joe Biden administration of engaging in a political witch hunt.