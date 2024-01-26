Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Trump Loses Another Civil Suit, Ordered to Pay Millions in Damages for Defamation

Written: 2024-01-27 11:34:44Updated: 2024-01-27 13:51:22

Trump Loses Another Civil Suit, Ordered to Pay Millions in Damages for Defamation

Photo : YONHAP News

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was ordered to pay millions of dollars more in damages for defaming a woman when a previous civil trial ruled Trump had sexually assaulted her 28 years ago.

According to the New York Times on Friday, a jury at Manhattan Federal Court ordered Trump to pay 83-point-three million dollars to the plaintiff, E. Jean Carroll.

The sum included eight-point-three million dollars in actual damages and 65 million dollars in punitive damages.

The jury said that Trump had caused substantial harm to Carroll by calling her accusations against him a lie.

The trial, which began earlier this month, was a civil suit brought by Carroll in response to the former president's intemperate comments.

Carroll has accused Trump of sexually assaulting her during a chance encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1996.

The tycoon-turned-politician blasted the ruling on his Truth Social social media platform, calling the decision absurd and accusing the Joe Biden administration of engaging in a political witch hunt.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >