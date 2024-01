Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui met with visiting Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong in Pyongyang on Friday, according to Saturday's report by North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).The KCNA said the two diplomats marked the 75th anniversary of Sino-North Korean ties and agreed to "continue strengthening tactical cooperation and keep pace with each other to defend the common core interests."North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Pak Myong-ho and Chinese Ambassador to North Korea Wang Yajun also attended the meeting, which the state media described as "comradely and friendly."Sun has been in Pyongyang since Thursday. Observers are watching whether he pays a courtesy call to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his visit.