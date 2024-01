Photo : YONHAP News

UNICEF administered one-point-three million doses of vaccines to North Korean children last year.Voice of America (VOA) reported Friday that UNICEF administered vaccines against polio, tuberculosis and other diseases between March and October with the support of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.A UNICEF spokesperson said the organization vaccinated around 594-thousand children for polio, 500-thousand for tuberculosis and 154-thousand for measles. It also administered a mixed vaccine against whooping cough, diphtheria, tetanus and hepatitis B to 50-thousand children.The spokesperson added that vaccine supplies needed replenishment and discussions were underway to bring the vaccines to North Korea.