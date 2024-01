Photo : YONHAP News

Two people went missing on Saturday after a fishing boat sank in the waters off Jeju Island.The Jeju branch of the Korea Coast Guard said it received a report at around 9:50 p.m. on Saturday that a four-point-11 ton vessel was submerged in waters 18-point-five kilometers southeast of Seogwipo City.A South Korean captain and two Indonesian sailors were reportedly on board the ship, with one Indonesian sailor rescued by a nearby fishing boat.The rescued sailor was hypothermic and transferred to Jeju National University Hospital at around 2 a.m. Sunday and is receiving treatment.The Coast Guard conducted a search for the two missing people overnight, mobilizing more than ten vessels and four aircraft, including a helicopter, but could not find them.The Coast Guard is conducting an intensive search on Sunday, mobilizing 17 vessels.