N. Korea Slams S. Korea-US Military Exercises, Warns of Merciless Consequences

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has slammed a recent series of joint military drills between South Korea and the United States, threatening the two would become the target of merciless conquest if war broke out.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that the recent joint training of South Korea and the United States, which was held for the first time under the pretext of strengthening their cyber cooperation system, is part of moves to provoke war by the United States and its followers.The report apparently refers to the combined South Korea-U.S. exercises of the allies’ cyber commands from January 15 to 26 at the training ground of the South Korean cyber command.The joint drill, the first of its kind, was conducted to strengthen the cyber command cooperation system for jointly responding to cyber threats.Mentioning the allies’ recent series of exercises such as joint combat shooting training, joint maritime training and joint air drills, the KCNA said that reality demands that North Korea be fully prepared for a deadly war and thoroughly suppress the United States and its followers with the most overwhelming power.The report continued that North Korea has proven through many opportunities that its cutting-edge arms are not just for show-off purposes, stressing that it has long ago adopted a law that updated its nuclear doctrine.