KDCA to Conduct National Health, Nutrition Survey

Photo : KBS News

The government will launch a national health and nutrition survey to secure data for establishing national health policy and the basis for evaluation.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said on Sunday that it will conduct the survey from Monday through December 21.About ten-thousand people from 48-hundred households across the country will be subject to the survey, which will look into some 400 items, including health and diet behaviors and chronic diseases.Starting this year, the KDCA will introduce bone density tests and lung function tests for people aged 40 and older and test physical functions and daily and social life functions for people aged 65 and older in light of the rapidly aging society.For the convenience of those surveyed, the KDCA has decided to allow them to participate in an online questionnaire before the survey.The survey results will be announced in December next year after a review of the results, and raw data will also be released for academic use.