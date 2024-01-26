S. Korea Warns Russia for Reaction to Defense Minister's Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has issued a warning to Russia over a recent comment on collapsing bilateral relations in response to Seoul’s defense minister endorsing full support for Ukraine.An official at Seoul’s foreign ministry said on Sunday that Seoul has warned that the direction of movements by Russia will be very important in the management of two-way relations.The official reiterated that Seoul maintains only non-lethal support for Ukraine, while also closely monitoring military cooperation between Russia and North Korea and the possible effect on South Korea’s security.Addressing remarks by defense minister Shin Won-sik expressing the need for direct military support for Kyiv, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova last Friday warned that Seoul’s “reckless actions” could disrupt the once-friendly ties with Moscow.In an interview with a local media outlet last Monday, Shin commented on military aid for Ukraine, saying that he believes there is an obligation to provide active support as a member of the free world but backs the government's non-lethal and humanitarian support policy.The foreign ministry official on Sunday also urged Russia to immediately stop military cooperation with North Korea, denouncing it as a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions that poses a serious threat to the peace of Korean Peninsula and the world.