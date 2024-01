Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is likely to veto a special bill calling for a new probe into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush that resulted in over 150 deaths.A presidential official told KBS on Sunday that a Cabinet meeting set for Tuesday is likely to include the passage of a motion advising the president to send the bill back to parliament for renegotiation.The official added that Yoon is also considering releasing support measures for the bereaved families of the victims while vetoing the bill.If the Cabinet meeting approves the motion and President Yoon refuses to sign the bill, it will be sent back to the National Assembly, where it requires a two-thirds majority to override the veto.The special bill, which passed parliament dominated by the main opposition Democratic Party, was sent to the government on January 19, with the ruling People Power Party recommending that President Yoon exercise his authority to veto it.