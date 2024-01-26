Yoon, PPP Chief to Hold Luncheon Meeting after Resignation Request

Photo : KBS

President Yoon Suk Yeol and interim ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon are set to meet over a luncheon on Monday.According to an official at the top office, the luncheon will be attended by the president, the interim chief, floor leader Yun Jae-ok, Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup and senior presidential secretary for political affairs Han O-sub.A senior presidential official told Yonhap News Agency that the government and the ruling party are expected to discuss cooperation in state affairs, including public livelihoods and the economy.When asked whether nominations for April's general elections will be on the agenda, Han told reporters Monday morning that candidate selection is a party matter.The top office last week requested that Han resign amid differences with the party over controversies surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged acceptance of a luxury bag as a gift in 2022 as well as related comments by PPP emergency panel member Kim Gyeong-ryul.The luncheon is the first between the president and the PPP interim leader since Han took office in late December.Yoon and Han previously met last Tuesday while visiting the site of a market fire in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province.