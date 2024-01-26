Police Raid Home of PPP Lawmaker's Teenage Attacker

Photo : YONHAP News

The police raided the residence of the teenage assailant of ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Bae Hyun-jin on Sunday as they investigate last Thursday’s attack.The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said on Monday that the search and seizure was accompanied by the questioning of the 15-year-old boy’s parents, adding that the raid turned up no similar implements to the object used in the attack.The police are also conducting a forensic analysis of the teenager's cell phone and laptop while also looking into his past activities based on the information obtained, including his social media activities and CCTV footage.Addressing reports that the suspect shared photos of himself at a rally in support of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung last month in a group chat room with students from his school, the police said the claim cannot presently be confirmed.The suspect will face questioning once he completes his mandatory institutionalization in a psychiatric ward on Tuesday with the consent of his guardian.