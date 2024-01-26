Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Nat’l Police to Form Task Force to Protect Politicians as Election Nears

Written: 2024-01-29 15:36:44Updated: 2024-01-29 15:45:54

Nat’l Police to Form Task Force to Protect Politicians as Election Nears

Photo : KBS News

The national Police Agency will form a task force to protect politicians while tracking threats against them and arresting the perpetrators.

Commissioner Yoon Hee-geun on Monday briefed ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Yun Jae-ok and policy committee chairman Yu Eui-dong at the National Assembly on measures to protect candidates and lawmakers in the run-up to the general election in April.

The commissioner vowed to increase police patrol activities and prevent the recurrence of copycat crimes or cases similar to the stabbing of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung in early January and the blunt object attack of PPP Rep. Bae Hyun-jin last week.

The PPP floor leader expressed concern that high-profile politicians may be at higher risk of assault, calling for measures to prevent such crimes from happening.

Meanwhile, the DP slammed the government for downplaying the attack against its chief earlier this month, even raising suspicion that the Office for Government Policy Coordination's Counter-Terrorism department is attempting to minimize or conceal the incident.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >