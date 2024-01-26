Menu Content

Culture

Culture Agency to Review Heritage Designation for 8 Intangibles

Written: 2024-01-29 15:41:09Updated: 2024-01-29 16:00:31

Photo : YONHAP News

The state cultural heritage agency will launch a survey to determine whether to bestow Taekwondo and temple food with the intangible cultural heritage designation.

According to the Cultural Heritage Administration(CHA) on Monday, it will begin the new classification survey this year for eight cultural properties, including the Buddhist paintings of "Sunhwa" and a traditional hunting technique of "maesanyang" using trained hawks.

Also on the list are the "Ulsan Soeburisori," a song sung by laborers while collecting and processing iron, as well as traditional bullfighting.

Taekwondo, Hangeul calligraphy, a traditional religious ceremony called "Gayajinyongshinje” as well as temple food, all of which were previously reviewed for designation in 2019 and 2020, are being reconsidered.

The designations will be decided after an expert evaluation and a review by an intangible cultural property committee, with plans to also newly recognize holders of intangible cultural assets in 13 categories this year.
