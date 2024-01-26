Prosecutors Indict Attacker of DP Leader on Attempted Murder

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Monday indicted a 66-year-old suspect surnamed Kim on charges of attempted murder for stabbing Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung at the beginning of the year.The Busan District Prosecutor's Office's special investigation team announced that it conducted a comprehensive supplementary investigation, including an analysis of video of the crime, additional DNA testing, and an examination of the suspect’s bank account and call history.The prosecution also concluded that there were no accomplices or masterminds other than the abettor after questioning 18 people connected to the suspect.With evidence that the attack against the DP leader was politically motivated, the suspect is also being charged with violating the Public Official Election Act.The probe also revealed that the 66-year-old tracked down the DP leader at four different events, including his participation at a protest against the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant in Busan last June.