Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Prosecutors Indict Attacker of DP Leader on Attempted Murder

Written: 2024-01-29 15:46:18Updated: 2024-01-29 15:56:21

Prosecutors Indict Attacker of DP Leader on Attempted Murder

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Monday indicted a 66-year-old suspect surnamed Kim on charges of attempted murder for stabbing Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung at the beginning of the year.

The Busan District Prosecutor's Office's special investigation team announced that it conducted a comprehensive supplementary investigation, including an analysis of video of the crime, additional DNA testing, and an examination of the suspect’s bank account and call history.

The prosecution also concluded that there were no accomplices or masterminds other than the abettor after questioning 18 people connected to the suspect.

With evidence that the attack against the DP leader was politically motivated, the suspect is also being charged with violating the Public Official Election Act.

The probe also revealed that the 66-year-old tracked down the DP leader at four different events, including his participation at a protest against the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant in Busan last June.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >