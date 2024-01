Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has urged the government and ruling camp to double their efforts to enhance people’s livelihood to the extent the people can sense such improvements.Yoon made the call on Monday when he held a luncheon with ruling People Power Party’s interim chief Han Dong-hoon and party floor leader Yun Jae-ok at the top office.The president and the party officials extensively discussed various issues concerning people’s livelihood, including housing issues and the idea of building underground pathways for trains.They agreed to continue negotiations at the National Assembly on the application of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act for workplaces with fewer than 50 employees, so that no small business owners will suffer hardship.Regarding the latest series of attacks targeting politicians, the trio expressed concerns and the president urged related agencies to swiftly devise related measures.