Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Mongolia's New Ambassador to N. Korea Takes up Post

Written: 2024-01-30 09:47:14Updated: 2024-01-30 09:54:46

Mongolia's New Ambassador to N. Korea Takes up Post

Photo : YONHAP News

Mongolia’s new ambassador to North Korea has reportedly begun his duties after presenting his credentials to the vice chairman of the state affairs commission, Choe Ryong-hae.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, Choe accepted the credentials from the new ambassador on behalf of leader Kim Jong-un at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang the previous day.

The KCNA said the two sides had a conversation in a friendly atmosphere.

NK News, a U.S. media that monitors the North, said that the ambassador, Luvsantseren Erdeneddavaa, was appointed to the post in October in 2021, but was unable to enter the country until last December due to the regime’s strict COVID-19 border policies.

Most of the diplomatic missions in North Korea were closed during the pandemic, until China’s new ambassador Wang Yajun took up the post in March of last year to become the first foreign diplomat allowed into the country since January 2020.

Diplomats from Western countries such as Britain, Sweden and Switzerland have yet to enter the North.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >