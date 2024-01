Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense said that it is monitoring North Korea’s activities after its recent cruise missile launches while reaffirming Washington’s ironclad commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan.Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh made the remarks during a press briefing on Monday when asked about Pyongyang’s claims that it conducted a submarine-launched strategic cruise missile test.The spokesperson said that Washington has been clear about the threat posed by the North and its military programs as well as the fortified commitment to the defense of the U.S.’ allies around the regime.Singh also commented on Russia’s warning against South Korea’s support for Ukraine, stating that countries that share the same values as the U.S. stand in alliance and in support of a sovereign democracy that was unjustly invaded, adding that Washington is proud of the supportive coalition.