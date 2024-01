Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has approved a motion demanding the National Assembly to reconsider a special bill calling for a new probe into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush that killed nearly 160 people.According to the prime minister’s office, the Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday passed the motion advising the president to send the bill back to parliament for renegotiation.President Yoon is expected to abide by the Cabinet’s recommendation to veto the bill soon.Separately, the government plans to announce support measures for the victims and their bereaved families.At the start of the Cabinet meeting, the prime minister said that the government will swiftly set up a related committee and produce substantive measures, vowing to expand financial and psychological support for the bereaved families.He also pledged to actively pursue the creation of a space to honor and memorialize the victims.