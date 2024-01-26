Yoon: Gov't to Digitize Documents for 1,500 Administrative Services

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that the government will completely digitize documents from a total of some 15-hundred administrative services over three years, starting with 420 services this year.The president announced the plan during a public forum in Pangyo, Gyeonggi Province, saying that the government will provide a customized one-stop service collating the data and information currently scattered among various state agencies.President Yoon also said that the government will change the certification of personal seals into a digital seal for legal documents.Regarding the gaming industry, the president pledged to enhance the government’s protection of game users, noting that many suffer losses due to false and deceptive information about in-game items.He said that the government will eradicate game-related fraud and respond sternly to games that end services early after generating sales.President Yoon also commented on the limited use of telemedicine services after COVID-19, vowing to make a strong attempt to revise the law to promote and expand the services.