DP Files Complaint of Election Law Violation by Yoon, Chief of Staff

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has filed a complaint with the police against President Yoon Suk Yeol and Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup for demanding that ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon resign last week.DP Reps. Seo Young-kyo, So Byung-chul and Kang Byung-won submitted the complaint to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Tuesday on the premise that Yoon and Lee violated the public election law, stressing that the president must not intervene in elections.Seo, who heads the DP's special panel, said Yoon has interfered in party nominations for April's general elections by demanding Han's resignation, which she said constitutes a violation of the public election law and the political party law.She pledged to continue to keep tabs on the president's "pork barrel" pledges and budget allocation ahead of the April 10 elections, warning he must not interfere in any way.The top office last week demanded that Han resign amid differences with the party over controversies surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged acceptance of a luxury bag as a gift in 2022 as well as related comments by PPP emergency panel member Kim Gyeong-ryul.