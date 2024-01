Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) slammed the Cabinet's passage of a motion advising President Yoon Suk Yeol to veto a special bill passed on an independent investigation into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush disaster.With the DP floor leadership and other representatives set to meet with victims' families at Seoul Plaza upon the expected veto, DP chief deputy floor leader Park Ju-min took to social media on Tuesday to accuse Yoon of abusing the power entrusted to him by the public.Four-term DP Rep. Hong Young-pyo on social media claimed that the president has abused his power to silence the victims and families after the administration dodged all responsibility for the tragedy.The government and the ruling People Power Party have opposed the bill, citing its passage without partisan consensus and a lack of fairness in the probe.