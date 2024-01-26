PPP Express Willingness to Renegotiate Itaewon Probe Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) expressed willingness to renegotiate the special bill on a probe into the Itaewon tragedy so long as the main opposition Democratic Party agrees to remove contentious clauses.PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok said on Tuesday that 90 percent of the act was agreed upon through the mediation of the National Assembly speaker, adding that the two sides can bridge the remaining gap if the DP demonstrates flexibility.The main opposition however, countered that the special act that passed in the National Assembly sufficiently reflected the position of the government and the ruling party, adding that the PPP is seeking a presidential veto without justification.DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo said the PPP is only looking to renegotiate to avoid the veto, which could harm the party’s image during April's general election, calling it an insult to the bereaved families of the Itaewon crowd crush incident.Hong added that no compensation can be made to the victims' families without the revelation of the truth first.