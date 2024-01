Photo : YONHAP News

A man in his 20s was sentenced to seven years in prison in the first trial of the so-called “hair clipper assault case” in which he imprisoned, assaulted and raped his girlfriend while also forcibly shaving her head.The Namyangju branch of the Uijeongbu District Court sentenced the suspect surnamed Kim on charges including rape and assault.The victim's family slammed the sentencing, saying that the punishment was too lenient and only strong punishments can prevent such crimes.Prosecutors had initially demanded a ten-year sentence for the suspect.