Yoon Vetoes Special Itaewon Probe Bill, Gov’t Offers Remedial Recourse

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has vetoed a special bill to establish an independent investigation into the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush disaster that resulted in 159 deaths and nearly 200 injuries. The government instead promised to set up a special committee on state support for victims and their families.Choi You Sun reports.Report: A special bill on the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush disaster that passed in the opposition-dominated parliament on January 9 was vetoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.Earlier in the day, the Cabinet approved a motion requesting the National Assembly to reconsider the contentious bill, a prelude to Yoon's ninth veto since taking office in May 2022.Presiding over the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo emphasized the unconstitutionality of the special bill in terms of the special probe panel’s authority to seek a search and seizure warrant.The prime minister also noted concerns that the composition of the panel will compromise fairness and neutrality based on selection as stipulated under the bill.The government has instead pledged to establish a victims support committee to draw up support measures for the victims and their families, such as expanded medical fee payouts and compensation before a final court ruling.The government also vowed to consult with the families to create a memorial venue for the victims and to prepare steps to revitalize the economy in the Itaewon neighborhood.The ruling People Power Party, for its part, has proposed a renegotiation of the bill, adding that it is willing to agree to the passage so long as its "contentious clauses" are removed.The main opposition Democratic Party, on the other hand, criticized the president's veto for lacking justification, arguing that no compensation can be rendered without revealing the truth behind the tragedy.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.