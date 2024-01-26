Bereaved Families of Itaewon Crowd Crush Victims Denounce Yoon's Move to Veto Special Bill

Photo : YONHAP News

The bereaved families of the victims of the 2022 Itaewon crowd crush said President Yoon Suk Yeol, government officials and ruling party lawmakers have committed a crime that will be forever remembered in history.An association of victims’ families and civic groups unveiled such a stance in a news conference on Tuesday with regard to Yoon's move to veto a special bill to establish an independent investigation into the crowd surge that resulted in 159 deaths and nearly 200 injuries.The families and civic groups said the decision to veto the bill was irresponsible and foolish, adding that the president’s right to veto a bill is not a right that can be executed indefinitely.The families said the government had disregarded the families’ request for light to be shed on the tragedy in the most insulting manner.The head of the steering committee of the families’ association, Lee Jeong-min said the government, ruling camp and the president have turned a blind eye to the 159 victims and their families’ calls made in the past year to get to the bottom of the crowd crush, adding that he feels unbearable rage.On whether the families plan to take part in a special committee on state support for victims and their families that the government promised to set up, Lee said the proposal is not worth even considering and lacks sincerity.