Photo : YONHAP News

The government has called on Japanese foreign minister Yoko Kamikawa to immediately recant claims that South Korea’s Dokdo islets are Japanese territory.In a statement released under the name of the foreign ministry spokesperson, the government said it strongly protests the repeated territorial claims over the islets which are clearly South Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law.The government then reiterated that it will sternly deal with any provocation from Japan regarding Dokdo before stressing that Tokyo must realize that repeatedly making such claims is of no help to building future-oriented ties with South Korea.Kamikawa made the sovereignty claim over Dokdo earlier in the day when she delivered a policy speech before parliament.It marked the eleventh consecutive year a Japanese foreign minister included such a claim in their annual policy speech.