Samsung Electronics Posts Loss of 2.2 Tln Won in Chip Business in Q4

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has reported a fourth-quarter loss of more than two trillion won, or one-point-five billion U.S. dollars, in the semiconductor business for an annual loss of some 15 trillion won last year.The South Korean tech giant estimated in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that its operating profit reached six-point-56 trillion won in 2023, down 84-point-eight percent from a year earlier to fall below ten trillion won for the first time in 15 years since 2008 during the global financial crisis.Annual sales slipped 14-point-three percent on-year to 258-point-93 trillion won, with net profit plunging 72-point-one percent to 15-point-48 trillion won.For the fourth quarter of last year, operating profit dropped 34-point-four percent on-quarter to two-point-824 trillion won, much lower than market estimates of three to four trillion won.Sales and net profit marked 67-point-77 trillion won and six-point-34 trillion won, respectively.