Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. F-16 fighter jet reportedly crashed in waters off South Korea's west coast on Wednesday morning after the pilot ejected from the aircraft.The fighter jet operated by the U.S. Forces Korea reportedly came down in waters near the southwestern city Gunsan in North Jeolla Province at around 8:40 a.m.A military source told KBS that the pilot was rescued after escaping the aircraft right before the crash and is safe.The incident comes about 50 days after a U.S. F-16 fighter jet crashed in waters near Eocheong Island off Gunsan, where the U.S Air Force’s air base is located, with the pilot of that jet also rescued after ejecting.