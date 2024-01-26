DP Chair Vows April Election Win to Resolve Crisis Caused by Yoon Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Chairman Lee Jae-myung has vowed that his party will win in the April general elections to overcome the crisis caused by the Yoon Suk Yeol government.The DP chair made the pledge on Wednesday in a New Year's press conference at the National Assembly, assessing that the country faces crises in public livelihoods and the economy, peace, the population and democracy.Lee proclaimed that the government with the responsibility to resolve crises has instead created it, adding that adherence to the administration’s current policy will cause continued budget cuts for welfare, education, regional development and research and development.The DP chair stressed that the country must end the “politics of death” that kills democracy and people, and restore the “politics of life” that saves people, the economy, peace and democracy, hope and the future.Lee presented energy, science and technology as the core of the country’s growth and future, saying that the nation should seek a society where everyone is guaranteed a basic quality of life.Regarding escalating tensions between the two Koreas, Lee strongly condemned North Korea’s continued armed provocation and called on regime leader Kim Jong-un to immediately cease hostilities.He also urged the Yoon government to immediately restore inter-Korean hotlines to prevent war and promote peace.As for measures for the country’s record-low birthrate, Lee said that policies should focus on newborns instead of parents, proposing that society share the responsibility for the basic quality of life for newborns instead of leaving all responsibility for birth and childcare with individuals.