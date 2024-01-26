N. Korea to Host Japan in World Cup Qualifier in Pyongyang in March

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea will host a 2026 World Cup qualifying match in March.According to the website of the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) on Wednesday, the North Korean men’s national team is set to host an second-round Asian World Cup qualifier against Japan at the Kim Il Sung Stadium in Pyongyang at 5 p.m. on March 26.Japanese media outlets also reported the AFC’s latest announcement on the date and venue of the match.If the match is held as scheduled, it will be the first national football match hosted by North Korea in four years since October 15, 2019 when it played South Korea in a 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifier.The match will come after Japan hosts North Korea on March 21 at the National Stadium in Tokyo.Meanwhile, North Korea’s women’s football team will also face Japan in February in two qualifiers for the 2024 Paris Olympics with the North hosting the first leg at the Kim Il Sung Stadium on February 24, before the second leg is played on February 28 in Tokyo.