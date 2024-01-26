DP Election Nomination Panel to Conduct Interviews from Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) candidacy recommendation committee for April's general elections will interview potential candidates for six days starting Wednesday.Applicants in 30 districts are up on the first day, including DP leader Lee Jae-myung, who is seeking reelection in Incheon's Gyeyang-B but faces a challenge from former Gyeyang District chief Park Hyung-woo and former Incheon city councilor Park Seong-min.Kwak Sang-eon, the son-in-law of late former President Roh Moo-hyun, will seek nomination in Seoul's Jongno District against former DP Rep. Lee Jong-kul and Jeon Hyun-heui, the former head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.The committee reviews will be weighted with 40 percent based on a qualitative assessment of the application, 15 percent on their identity, 15 percent on morality, ten percent on party contributions, ten percent on capability to legislate and ten percent on interviews.Following the screenings, the nomination panel will begin a comprehensive evaluation next Tuesday to announce eliminations in phases.