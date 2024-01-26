Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

DP Election Nomination Panel to Conduct Interviews from Wed.

Written: 2024-01-31 12:16:05Updated: 2024-01-31 14:43:37

DP Election Nomination Panel to Conduct Interviews from Wed.

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party's(DP) candidacy recommendation committee for April's general elections will interview potential candidates for six days starting Wednesday.

Applicants in 30 districts are up on the first day, including DP leader Lee Jae-myung, who is seeking reelection in Incheon's Gyeyang-B but faces a challenge from former Gyeyang District chief Park Hyung-woo and former Incheon city councilor Park Seong-min.

Kwak Sang-eon, the son-in-law of late former President Roh Moo-hyun, will seek nomination in Seoul's Jongno District against former DP Rep. Lee Jong-kul and Jeon Hyun-heui, the former head of the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission.

The committee reviews will be weighted with 40 percent based on a qualitative assessment of the application, 15 percent on their identity, 15 percent on morality, ten percent on party contributions, ten percent on capability to legislate and ten percent on interviews.

Following the screenings, the nomination panel will begin a comprehensive evaluation next Tuesday to announce eliminations in phases.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >