Prosecutors Seek 15-Yr. Prison Term for Ex-Fiancée of Fencer for Fraud

Prosecutors are seeking a 15-year prison term for Jeon Cheong-jo, the former fiancée of Olympic fencer Nam Hyun-hee accused of fraud for posing as a scion of a conglomerate.At a final trial hearing at the Seoul Eastern District Court on Wednesday, the prosecution requested 15 years for Jeon on charges of violating the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.The state agency called for a severe punishment in light of the improbability that stolen funds amounting to over three billion won, or around two-point-two million U.S. dollars, from 27 victims will be retrieved.While Jeon promised to recover the money during her final testimony, her lawyer requested that the court take into consideration the 28-year-old’s confession to all her crimes and active cooperation in an investigation regarding Nam.The lawyer added that because most of the stolen money was given to Nam, restitution for the victims is only possible by retrieving the funds from the fencing star.Prosecutors also requested a seven-year prison term for Jeon's chief of security and alleged accomplice, identified by the surname Lee, citing his continual denial of the charges.