Yoon: N. Korean Regime Only Irrational Entity to Legalize Preemptive Nuke Strikes

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the North Korean regime is the only "irrational" entity in the world that has legalized the preemptive use of nuclear weapons and will stop at nothing to maintain the regime of hereditary totalitarianism.Presiding over an annual central integrated defense council meeting on Wednesday, Yoon noted that Pyongyang has been conducting provocations since the start of the new year while also designating South Korea as its principal enemy.The president denounced the moves as anti-national, anti-unification provocations and threats that run counter to history.Referring to April's general elections, Yoon said the North has carried out psychological warfare and hostilities ahead of major political events in the South, adding that it is likely to conduct provocations along the border as well as drone incursions, fake news dissemination or cyber attacks.Emphasizing the two national security values of defending territory and public safety as well as protecting democracy, Yoon called for the reinforcement of the national preparatory system involving the government, military, police and private sector.