Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Ambassador to the United States, Cho Hyun-dong, said on Tuesday that Seoul will not be swayed by Pyongyang's continued provocations and will continue to strengthen cooperation with the U.S. and Japan.Speaking to reporters in Washington, Cho said the three allies will continue to bolster their alliance amid increased provocations and harsh rhetoric from the North.The ambassador stressed, however, that Seoul will continue striving to create a strategic environment in which North Korea can return to dialogue, while also enhancing extended deterrence capabilities with the U.S.Cho also raised concerns over the recent military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, saying Seoul and Washington continue to maintain close communication on the matter with other allied nations.