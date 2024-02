Photo : YONHAP News

People Power Party(PPP) chairman Han Dong-hoon said his party is prioritizing the semiconductor industry as he expressed the ruling party's intention to actively support the sector.Speaking at the Korea Advanced Nano Fab Center in Suwon on Wednesday, the PPP chief said both the PPP and the Yoon Suk Yeol administration are ready to support and help the work of leaders in the industry.Han stressed that it is not politicians but industry leaders who are leading the country, going on to mention plans to create a semiconductor cluster in southern Gyeonggi Province as announced by the government last month.Han said the country must ensure that the "proud history" of the chip industry must not end but continue into the future.