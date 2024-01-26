Menu Content

Written: 2024-01-31 16:12:24Updated: 2024-01-31 17:59:59

IAEA Positive on TEPCO's Capability to Measure Fukushima Wastewater

Photo : YONHAP News

The International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) has highly assessed the Tokyo Electric Power Company's(TEPCO) capability to measure wastewater from the quake-crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

Kim Seong-gyu, a senior official at Seoul's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, said on Wednesday that the IAEA has released its first full report since the discharge began last August, as well as its task force's report following an on-site inspection.

Samples collected from the wastewater tank prior to the discharge in October 2022 were used in the analysis, with results generated by the IAEA, TEPCO and the Korea Institute of Nuclear Safety all in the high standard range.

The environment analysis involving the IAEA and six agencies from South Korea and Japan concluded that Tokyo's analysis data fell within the credible range.

The task force report, with the participation of experts from eleven countries including South Korea that was based on on-site inspections and meetings with TEPCO officials last October, reconfirmed that the regulatory basis for a safety inspection was well in place and facilities met international standards.

The IAEA's task force is set to revisit the Fukushima facility in the spring.
