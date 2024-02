Photo : YONHAP News

Cuba's new ambassador to North Korea has reportedly begun his duties after presenting his credentials to North Korea on Wednesday.According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Thursday, Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly, accepted the credentials from Cuban Ambassador Eduardo Luis Garcia Correa at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang.The KCNA said that Choe and vice foreign minister Ra Yun-bak and officials from the Cuban Embassy in Pyongyang had an amicable conversation.Thursday’s release is the third time that North Korean media reported the acceptance of credentials from foreign ambassadors after China and Mongolia since before and after the country reopened its borders.Russia has not changed its ambassador to North Korea for ten years since 2014, sending 20 additional diplomats and staff to its embassy in Pyongyang last September.