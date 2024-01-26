DP Railroads Bill out of Committee on Mandatory Surplus Rice Buying

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally passed a new revision bill to the Grain Management Act through a standing committee on Thursday similar to the one President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed last April.The new bill requires the government to purchase surplus rice or to sell off state-managed grain when prices of rice deviate drastically from the standard price.While the DP claims that the requirement has eased from the vetoed bill, the ruling People Power Party(PPP) has argued that the new bill still contains clauses on the government intervention in the market and violates the principle of not deliberating on the same bill twice during a session.A mediation panel was launched earlier with six standing committee members from both rival parties, but the PPP launched a boycott over the inclusion of DP-turned-independent Rep. Youn Mee-hyang.DP Rep. Yoon Joon-byeong, who chaired the mediation panel, said during Thursday's meeting that the new bill stipulates the establishment of a committee led by the vice agriculture minister to set the standard for autonomy.PPP Rep. Jung Hee-yong, on the other hand, argued that the vice minister-led committee is composed of interested parties.