Photo : KBS News

The “Han River Bus” connecting major points in Seoul along the river will begin operating as part of the public transit system in October.The Seoul city government announced on Thursday that the vessel will first travel to areas with high demand for public transportation and tourism to verify that the system functions as a commuting method as well as tourist attraction before pursuing a phased expansion.The River Bus will allow passengers to travel from Jamsil to Yeouido in 30 minutes as they avoid street traffic.It will operate up and down from seven docks between Magok and Jamsil 68 times a day at 15-minute intervals during rush hour with a fare of three-thousand won, or slightly more than two U.S. dollars, one way.The city will also introduce eight eco-friendly hybrid ships that emit 48 percent less carbon dioxide than diesel engines in the future.