Perpetrator of Bundang Stabbing Spree Handed Life Imprisonment

Photo : KBS News

A Suwon court has ordered life imprisonment for Choi Won-jong for killing two people and injuring 12 others after a vehicular and stabbing rampage in the Bundang District of Seongnam in Gyeonggi Province last summer.The Seongnam branch of the Suwon District Court on Thursday also ordered the 23-year-old to wear an electronic tracking device for 30 years as he was sentenced for murder, attempted murder and preparation for murder.The court convicted Choi of all charges, saying the incident caused widespread fear that anyone can be a target of terrorism in a public place, rejecting the defendant’s claim of mental weakness or insanity due to schizophrenia.On August 3 of last year, he drove a car onto a sidewalk near Bundang's Seohyeon subway station, hitting five pedestrians, before entering a nearby department store, where he began to attack people with a weapon.A woman in her 60s and another in her 20s later died while receiving medical treatment.Last month, prosecutors requested the death penalty for Choi.The ruling comes a day after a Seoul court ordered life imprisonment for Cho Sun, another perpetrator of a stabbing rampage, for killing one man and wounding three others in Seoul's Gwanak District last summer.