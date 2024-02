Photo : YONHAP News

Defense minister Shin Won-sik will make an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Qatar from February 1 to 7.A defense ministry official told reporters on Thursday that the trip is a follow-up to President Yoon Suk Yeol's summit visits to the three nations last year.The defense chief will first visit the UAE from Thursday to Saturday and meet with his counterpart, Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, before traveling to Saudi Arabia from February 3 to 5 to attend the World Defense Show in Riyadh.The final leg of the trip from February 5 to 6 will take Shin to meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah in Qatar.Shin is expected to discuss cooperation in the defense sector and defense industry with the officials from each country.