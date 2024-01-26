Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Gov’t to Push Support-for-Regional Assignment Policy for Doctors

Written: 2024-02-01 15:46:30Updated: 2024-02-01 15:55:46

Gov’t to Push Support-for-Regional Assignment Policy for Doctors

Photo : YONHAP News

Doctors who received state support through scholarships, training and lodging costs may be required to work outside the capital region for a fixed term under a new government-proposed initiative seeking to ease the provincial doctor shortage.

Under the health ministry's measures announced on Thursday, universities, local governments and medical students will sign an agreement offering a scholarship, training and housing support in return for practicing in the area for some time.

Doctors can also sign a long-term deal with a regional essential medical institution with guaranteed income and housing support.

The medical school admissions quota for applicants from outside the capital area will be increased, while medical malpractice insurance will be applied at a higher standard in regions deemed vulnerable to shortages in essential medical care.

The government plans to inject over ten trillion won, or around seven-point-five billion U.S. dollars, by 2028 to raise insurance fees for essential medical personnel based on level of difficulty, risk, and overnight shift, with doctors in obstetrics and pediatrics prioritized first.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >