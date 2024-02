Photo : KBS News

The annual evaluation for mandatory military duty began on Thursday and is set to run through December 6.Around 220-thousand men over the age of 19 are subject to this year's evaluation, with the Military Manpower Administration planning to conduct drug testing for those assessed to be fit for enlistment.The evaluation consists of physical and psychological exams, with a four-stage psychological test administered if necessary.Those designated Class One to Three are subject to active military duty, while others in Class Four will be assigned to reservist duty, Class Five are ordered to wartime labor service and Class Six, an exemption.