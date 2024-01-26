PPP Regrets DP Rejecting Proposals on Workplace Safety Law Deferment

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has expressed regret over the main opposition Democratic Party(DP)'s rejection of the PPP and government’s proposal to extend the grace period of a workplace accident law for small businesses with less than 50 employees.PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok told reporters on Thursday that the DP’s move is lamentable, before saying the party will have no choice but, together with the people, be enraged and respond to such a move.Yun said he is confident that the people will judge the DP for neglecting the hardship of some eight million workers at 830-thousand small firms as well as small business owners.On the possibility of rival camps holding another round of negotiations on the extension, Yun said the DP has shown no stance to engage in additional negotiations at the present time, adding that the DP has not made any proposals.On why he thinks the DP rejected the PPP’s proposal, Yun said the DP apparently neglected people’s livelihood in the process of being overly cautious in dealing with the nation’s two major umbrella unions ahead of the April general elections.